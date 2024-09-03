A babe in Mzansi plugged South Africans with how to shop for items from Zarah, H&M, House House of CB and more

The video captured the attention of peeps, gearing many views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users loved the hun's plug as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

One lady in South Africa set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that had peeps going gaga in the comments.

A woman plugged SA on how to find Zara and H&M dupes on Shein in a TikTok video. Image: @asi.mbonge

Source: TikTok

Woman shares Zara, H&M and House of CB dupes on Shein

This stunner showed off how to shop like a pro at the leading online store, Shein. @asi.mbonge revealed to her followers that peeps were buying from actual stores that sell replicas of Zara, H&M, House of CB, PrettyLittleThing and more.

"If you don't have the money to spend and you are still looking for that vibe, then you can find these shops on Shein, and of course, they are super affordable."

@asi.mbonge shared that for all those who would like all things, Zara, all they have to type out is "Maijia" on their search bar on the Shein app. As for PrettyLittleThing, individuals should type out "Musera," for the gents looking for all things H&M, all they have to type out is "Sumwon."

The clip clocked many views, likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi love the woman's plug

People were impressed by the hun's hook-up as they flooded the comments section thanking the stunner, while some were ready to shop for their favourite clothing dupes from the top name brands on Shein.

Mj said:

"Now, this is a proper plug!"

SamuukelisiweM added:

"You're heaven-sent."

Pam_Mimzy🇿🇦 wrote:

"Thanks for sharing."

Muke Mkhize commented:

"Thanks for the plug I will also save your video."

Nonhlanhla Promise Ngcobo replied:

"You are so awesome."

Mandy shared:

"Thank you! This was so helpful."

Woman plugs South Africans on how to avoid Shein customs fees in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a hun in South Africa had all the Shein lovers going wild in the comments after she showcased how she did not need to pay for customs.

TikTok user @thandomaluleke20 gave her viewers a glimpse into how she ordered without paying customs fees. The young lady said she used a company called Ship4less. The hun went on to say that all one has to do is add everything you would like to order on Shein to your cart.

Source: Briefly News