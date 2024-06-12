A lady in the city of gold shared a budget-friendly clothing plug that ships nationwide, and peeps were amazed

In the TikTok clip, she showed off all the things that the shop sells and unveiled the name of the store

South African netizens loved the lady's plug as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the shops' items

A Johannesburg woman had many ladies in Mzansi amped after she shared some of the stunning clothing she stumbled upon.

Jozi woman shares cheap clothes plug that ships nationwide

TikTok user @nicolewocke plugged netizens with various items, such as jackets, jerseys, pants, shoes, etc, by top European brands being sold for a fraction of the price.

@nicolewocke showed off the clothing along with each price tag, and people were amazed. She also unveiled the store's name, which is based in Pretoria and is named @Trends Day To Day. The stunner said that the shop also ships nationwide.

She advised that individuals who would like to order can simply inbox the store on their social media, and they would deliver it to them.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the woman's plug

Online users were impressed by the lady's hook-up as they took to the comments section to inquire more information about the store.

Starstudded was impressed:

"Can't believe how the prices are so competitive."

Kiaragovender240 asked:

"Is it all preloved items?"

To which the lady responded by saying:

"It’s definitely not second-hand. They buy leftover stock from brands."

Keepit24. Com loved it:

"Thank you for this piece of gold."

BabyLove wrote:

"Thanks for this.. definitely gonna check it out. make it a road trip."

Greenshadow01 commented:

"Wow, super amazing."

