An American woman showed people that she is fully embracing the South African life by demonstrating how to use one of the country's public transport systems

The lady posted a video of herself using the cheapest public transportation in the country with ease

People got to see how she coped while using taxis, which are notorious among locals in South Africa

A lady from the USA showed people that she managed to use taxis in South Africa. Many were amazed by the woman who demonstrated amazing adaptability.

An American woman could have passed for South African when she told a taxi to stop. Image: @pmcafrica

Source: TikTok

The video of the American woman making her way through South Africa received lots of attention. People commented with their thoughts on how well she did using taxis.

American woman uses SA taxis

In a video reshare on X by @pmcafrica, a woman from America visiting South Africa was able to use a taxi with no problem. The lady knew exactly where she was going and went into a South African accent while telling the taxi driver to stop by saying "after robot". Watch the video of the American boarding a local taxi below:

Taxi chronicles in SA

South Africa has a big taxi culture. Manners are important in taxis as it is encouraged to greet when using one. Briefly News reported that a white man who greeted passengers in vernacular went viral for his manners. Others go viral for capturing heated fights in a taxi. A man in a taxi leaned on a woman, and she was not happy. The lady went on to insult him, and viewers were touched on his behalf. Two ladies went viral after they had a heated verbal exchange in a taxi. The video went viral because people thought it was funny that the women fought in English while in the taxi.

Taxis are also known for not being the safest or reliable form of transport. Many people recently started sharing their bizarre experiences using taxis. One person shared that they once used a taxi with a broken door that they had to hold a video. Another hilarious video captured the moment a taxi driver took a break and left the rest to his passenger in the middle of a trip.

Taxis are commonly used in South Africa, and people love sharing their experiences with them. Image: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

SA applauds American woman using taxis

Peeps commented that the young lady did well when she used the taxi. Netizens said she was commendable for truly immersing herself in South African living.

@RemanoC said:

"So many of Donald Trump's people here lately 🙈"

@EvillDaGenius commented:

"We even making Americans khomba hai no we a big country bafwethu."

@LMCoolP cheered:

"Indeed she nailed 'after robot' 😁"

@siinqobile_d gushed:

"With the TYLA cap too?? Our American wife 🤍"

