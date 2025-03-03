A woman from Johannesburg had an interesting experience in a taxi that she had to share with the online community

She explained that while a taxi driver relieved himself, a person sitting in the passenger seat had to operate the vehicle

Many local social media users laughed after seeing the comical yet concerning clip when the passenger swiftly took action

A woman had people laughing and concerned when she shared what she experienced in a taxi. Images: @happiness0652

As we enter the third month of the year, videos of taxis in the worst shape or drivers doing the most continue to flood social media.

A Johannesburg woman recently shared how a passenger came to the rescue and drove the vehicle while the driver was missing in action.

Passenger turns into driver

A woman named Happiness took to her TikTok account to add to the 'Taxi Chronicles' madness and shared a video of a person sitting in the front passenger seat. He steered the wheel while the driver's seat was vacant.

According to Happiness, during heavy traffic, the driver left the vehicle to relieve himself. When cars started to move, the passenger in front quickly had to take matters into his own hands as there was another taxi behind them.

"We test God every day," she wrote with a laugh.

When a TikTokker asked the commuter why the passenger didn't sit in the driver's seat, Happiness explained:

"At that time, it was already late for him to jump over. He had to do something quick. Even when he left the vehicle, we thought maybe he was checking tyres or something, but he ran in the other direction."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Video has Mzansi confused and humoured

Hundreds of local members of the online community couldn't help but laugh after watching the video on their For You Pages. While some had questions about what the had seen, others applauded the 'secondary driver' for maintaining his composure during such a stressful time.

People online questioned the why the passenger drove the taxi. Image: Alberto Case

@tk7141 laughed and stated:

"The way that passenger is so relaxed. He drove a taxi before. He knows how they operate."

@commonwealth254 was puzzled and shared with the online community:

"Something is not adding up. How did the vehicle stop without any brake applications?"

Speaking about the nonchalant taxi driver, @mjikells said:

"Not him coming back as if nothing happened."

A concerned @shooters83 wrote in the comments:

"Passengers are in danger in these taxis."

@tatakaqhawe told app users with a laugh:

"I jumped for joy when the driver came back."

A humoured @za9693 added in the comment section:

"Taxi chronicles, guys. A whole Netflix special."

