"Is a Scam": Government Worker Flexes Bank Balance After Payday, SA Weighs In

One woman in South Africa working for the government has sparked a major online conversation after sharing her bank balance on social media following payday.

A lady in South Africa working for the government showed off her bank balance after payday. Image: @silindokuhle_khubone

Government worker shows off bank balance after payday

The hun who goes by the handle @silindokuhle_khubone's video went viral online, many expressing their thoughts on her display of financial transparency.

@silindokuhle_khubone shared screenshot of her bank account showing the significant deposit after receiving her monthly salary. In the video, she expresses mixed emotions as she acknowledges the amount, which she describes as a combination of both relief and frustration.

She went on to showcase how much she had left in her main account, which was R67.03, in savings, the woman had R0.9, and for Live Better she had R5.15. While taking to her TikTok caption, the hun said the following:

"Government jobs will be the end of us in fact 9-5 is a scam."

The woman's post drew a lot of attention from social media users, with many sharing their own experiences and frustrations about how little is left after monthly expenses. Some applauded her for being transparent and brave enough to open up about the realities of living from paycheck to paycheck.

Take a look at the video below:

SA can relate to the woman's pain

The video has sparked an ongoing conversation about government salaries, financial management, and the transparency of workers in different sectors of the economy. Many took to the comments section to call out for the improvements in wages and salaries along with more support for public service employees.

Mamhayise Mhayiseh shared:

"At least you have a job mina I’m unemployed with three qualifications."

Tshegoletlotlo expressed:

"Salary will kill us one day nasi!"

Lapis Lazuli replied:

"Oh babe, at least you have a beautiful bedroom and are looking in that outfit."

Lesego cracked a joke saying:

"At least you have nice shoes I wear pumps waya waya."

Mpho Mongale wrote:

"Rent paid, food bought, clothes bought, electricity and water bought. You’re sorted for the month. You’re richer than most."

Kumkanikazi#kgoshigadi#Queen#

"Your place looks like a million. You did well. You will earn again this month-end."

Sboshkunene commented:

"Someone came home, she wanted to pay wifi, she wanted us to transfer 100 so she can pay wifi, she was left with 100 something in her account, I was shocked."

Leemot shared:

"And then bathi sinemali if only they knew."

