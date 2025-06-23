A South African woman's TikTok video showcasing her affordable and stylish plates from Pep went viral on social media

The video impressed netizens seeking budget-friendly homeware, as users were amazed by the quality for the price

The viral video highlights how TikTok has become a platform for sharing useful plugs that inspire affordable luxury

South Africans are praising a TikTok video that highlights an affordable homeware find from Pep, demonstrating how relatable content can inspire budget-friendly elegance for homes.

A South African woman’s TikTok video plugging her favourite affordable homeware brand has gone viral for all the right reasons. In the video posted recently on TikTok by user @maycie080, she shows off the new plates she purchased from Pep. The woman revealed that she purchased them for just R50, and for the aesthetic the plates give, it’s a win.

Social media users in the comments couldn’t believe the quality she managed to get without spending an arm and a leg. Her video impressed many Mzansi netizens who are always on the lookout for affordable ways to elevate their homes.

Content creators plugging netizens

TikTok has increasingly become a place where South Africans share useful tips and recommendations, from fashion and food to homeware and finance tips. This latest homeware plug is just another example of how relatable content can inspire everyday luxury, without breaking the bank.

The viral video not only showcased affordable style but also sparked excitement among budget-conscious home lovers across the country. Many TikTok users flooded the comments with praise, sharing their finds from Pep, too. In a time where prices are constantly rising, it’s refreshing to see local creators proving that elegance doesn’t have to come at a high cost. With creativity and a good eye, everyday South Africans are transforming their spaces, and thanks to platforms like TikTok, those gems are easier to find than ever.

Mzansi reacts to the plug

Flowy said:

"Cutlery, I prefer from @home. Because Pep and Checkers showed me flames, especially in the dishwasher. They fall apart quickly."

Queen B Wa Ga Gwebu said:

"Pep home e na le addiction I can’t run to Pep home I'd rather hide instead. Beautiful. 😍"

Angela Willow said:

"Those are beautiful."

Ntando wrote:

"Okay, I’m definitely getting it and I’m running. 🏃‍♀️"

mihle wrote:

"Reyaleboga sesi."

Cally added:

"Thanks for the plug, babes."

Audrey said:

"Very cute, babe."

Shailahapri asked to confirm:

"R50 each?"

selaelo 5 said:

"I will run."

G Msipha wrote:

"I bought mine in green colour, six of them."

Hope wrote:

"Tiktok re dula rekitima and re kitima ka tshelete."

3 Briefly News stories about Pep finds

