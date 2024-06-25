A South African makeup enthusiast went viral after comparing a lipstick from PEP with another from Mac

In the clip, Kayla Myers applied both brown lipsticks and shared how similar they were

The video sparked intrigue among many netizens who appreciated the plug and were keen to try the R27 PEP lipstick

Good quality makeup is expensive, but thanks to Kayla Myers (@kaylamyers_), the babes can look good without breaking the bank.

Woman compares PEP and Mac lipsticks

In a trending TikTok video, Kayla compared two brown lipsticks of similar shades from the higher-end brand Mac to another more affordable one from LA Lab sold at PEP.

She first swatched and then applied both lipsticks to her lips as she compared the colour and matte texture of the two. She noticed very little difference between the R27 PEP lipstick and the R365 Mac one.

"Both of these lipsticks are very pigmented and full coverage. If you do want to grab the PEP store one, you'll have to reapply during the day because it has a satin finish, and it will move.

"I personally like the Mac formula better because it is more long-lasting. But not everyone can afford close to R400 on lipstick, so I really do think that the PEP stores option is good as well," Kayla shared.

Kayla said she compared the two lipsticks because she had never found affordable brown lippies - until now! Check out the video below:

Mzansi loves Kayla's review

Many netizens loved her lipstick review and shared that they were keen to purchase the more affordable makeup option from PEP stores.

sonali couldn't believe Kayla wasn't a makeup artist:

"You're not a MUA?? my life is a lie."

it's_Me reacted:

"I will NEVER pay R400 for a lipstick yaaaaawh!"

sitonmyface69x shared:

"I’m going to exchange my empty Mac bottles for this ."

lee❤ loved the PEP lippie on Kayla:

"I love the PEP stores LA Lab lipstick on you the colour is ."

Ethanol was sold on the PEP lipstick:

"PEP for the win. I wish the PEP one was liquid. That range is matte matte and lasts the whole day."

_ showed Kayla some love:

"South Africa makeup guru."

M A R I S S A ♡ B E L L E was keen to try the PEP lippie:

"I'll be grabbing the LA Lab to use as a cream contour ."

Woman wows SA with full-face using PEP makeup products

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman impressed many netizens after sharing a video of doing a full face of makeup using beauty products sold at PEP stores.

TikTok user Kayla Myers used products from LA Lab, a brand exclusive to PEP, many of which she had tried out for the first time.

Kayla used LA Lab primer, a full-coverage foundation in the shade chai latte, concealer in the shades toasted hazelnut and chai latte, a concealer stick in the shade ecru, matte fixing spray, a compact powder in the shade gingerbread, a contour and highlighter palette, and a blush and bronzing powder in the shade spiced honey.

