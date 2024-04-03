A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a makeup tutorial using makeup from PEP

Kayla Myers used various LA Lab beauty products sold at PEP to do a full glam look

Viewers were surprised by the quality of the makeup, with many commenting on their own experiences with LA Lab

Kayla Myers applied a full face of makeup using LA Lab products from PEP. Image: @kaylamyers

A Mzansi woman impressed many netizens after sharing a video of doing a full face of makeup using beauty products sold at PEP stores.

Woman glams up with makeup from PEP

TikTok user Kayla Myers used products from LA Lab, a brand exclusive to PEP, many of which she had tried out for the first time.

Kayla used LA Lab primer, full cover foundation shade in the shade chai latte, concealer in the shade toasted hazelnut and chai latte, a concealer stick in the shade ecru, matte fixing spray, compact powder shade in the gingerbread, contour and highlighter palette as well as a blush and bronzing powder in the shade spiced honey.

She takes viewers through the various products and how she applied them to her face while sharing her thoughts on the products and how they looked on her face.

PEP makeup makes a positive impression

The video captured many netizens' attention as they shared their own experiences with some of the products, and others expressed how impressed they were with how the makeup turned out.

Megan Storm Radyn said:

"I only buy LA Lab from PEP now and I am obsessed."

Emiko. commented:

"I honestly enjoyed this review. You have a beautiful voice."

Millie Sunflower replied:

"My PEPs are totally useless because I’ve NEVER seen 80% of these products ."

nalz commented:

"Genuinely thought some of the products you were holding were Smudge products. PEP is not subtle ."

noxolombili commented:

"I was expecting a mess, but it looks really good."

Kae said:

"Ok, but your brows ."

Lebohang Joy Banda commented:

"Their gloss is the best."

Peyton Mattheys✨ wrote:

"The LA lab tissue oil body butter is very moisturising, but when I apply it I immediately sweat."

MsChiti commented:

"LA lab tissue oil is beautiful!"

Woman shares R1.1k PEP home interior design haul

In another story, Briefly News reported that in a delightful showcase of budget-friendly home decor, a TikTok video by user @nikitapama has Mzansi buzzing with excitement.

The video captures the impressive R1.1k stunning PEP Home haul, featuring an array of stylish and affordable items that have left viewers in awe

The TikTok video, shared by @nikitapama, takes viewers on a virtual shopping spree of what a woman bought from PEP Home.

