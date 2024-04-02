A South African woman went viral with a video tutorial showing how to style an anchor braid on very short hair

Nthabiseng Petlane achieved a sleek ponytail look using styling gel, braiding techniques, and curly hair extensions

The video impressed many with its creativity, garnering over 23.8 million views on TikTok

A woman achieved a sleek look with gel and extensions. Image: nthabiseng_petlane

Source: Instagram

A young South African woman wowed social media users by sharing a tutorial on how to achieve an anchor braided hairstyle on very short hair.

Woman impressively styles short hair

In the video, the Nthabiseng Petlane is seen applying a generous amount of styling gel on her hair before brushing and styling it with much persistence until she achieves a sleeked-down look.

Nthabiseng then smooths the hair down with her hands before working on the anchor braid to create a pony and attach curly hair extensions to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The result was very impressive as Nthabiseng showed off her sleek, curly ponytail look. One could never guess she had really short hair.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in awe of woman's hairstyling skills

The video garnered 23.8 million views and many comments from netizens who were wowed by how Nthabiseng manipulated and styled her hair into a sleek style when she had very little hair to work with.

Groovist replied:

"Amantombazane ano magic."

Awesomeness said:

"I have short hair, and you just called me lazy in ten different languages."

Self made hunn commented:

"Fear intombazane ."

Schyroh replied:

"Whatever gel you are using should use you as their ambassador. Girl you win."

YAHAH KEKANA commented:

"This just showed me I should apply for that CEO post coz nothing is impossible if you just put effort."

Ntandokazi responded:

"Nizoboshwa yaz Nthabi."

Na-lady Graham replied:

"No, because this is talent ."

Dorah katty commented:

"I think you can turn water into wine."

Woman glues human hair to make baby hairs

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman's 'big forehead hack' had netizens far from impressed.

A TikTok video shared by @makiki_1 shows her rocking fresh braids and looking in the mirror before showing how she conceals her big forehead appearance using human hair extensions.

In the clip, @makiki_1 applies glue to her forehead and hairline before placing and laying pieces of human hair and styling to give the illusion of exaggerated baby hairs.

Source: Briefly News