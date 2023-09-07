A South African woman took to social media to share a video of herself attempting a baddie hairstyle with her short hair

The footage posted on TikTok shows her combing and styling her hair before applying styling gel and a synthetic ponytail

The end result was an impressive, sleek pony hairstyle that many of her online friends complimented

Hairstyle is a way for women to express their personal style and identity. It can be a way to show off their personality, creativity, and sense of fashion.

A woman styled her short hair into a trendy baddie hairstyle. Image: @lexie.mk/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One young woman took to social media to show off how she managed to style her short hair into a trendy, sleek pony hairstyle using copious amounts of styling gel.

A video posted on TikTok by @lexie.mk shows her blow-drying and combing her hair before parting it into sections.

She applies plenty of Isoplus styling gel on her hair as she styles, ties it using wool, and lays down the hair using a headwrap. She moves on to the pony she created using synthetic hair extensions.

After much patience styling and neatening the hair, @lexie.mk went on to reveal her sleek pony hairstyle. Watch the video below:

According to More Self-Esteem, a good hairstyle can boost a woman's confidence and make her feel more attractive and put-together. This can be especially important for women who are self-conscious about their hair or who have undergone a major hair change, such as a haircut or colour.

SA impressed by young woman's hairdo

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the woman's styling abilities and complimented her beautiful hairdo. Other women joked about how they could never achieve such a nice hairstyle on their own.

Pam ngema responded:

"Ngiyavuma ama 2k."

Niccy ❤️ wrote:

"Muhle wena yoh ."

A stranger commented:

"I love this gel but when you leave the house it's already evaporated ."

MeloML commented:

"Knowing myself I’d cry 10 minutes trying this y’all so lucky you can do your own hair."

Lihle♥️Mihle replied:

"Ubuhle obungaka❤."

Teequ_mn commented:

"Waze wamuhle❤️."

Snethemba wrote:

"Asishayeleli i-styling gel izandla."

Source: Briefly News