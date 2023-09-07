One TikTok viral video shows a girlfriend doing her boyfriend's coily hair by smothering it in relaxer

The clip had people laughing as she was determined to do a complete transformation that included hair straightening

Many people thought it was hilarious as they watched the boyfriend change drastically thanks to his funny girlfriend

A young man who is in a good sport made people on the internet laugh. His girlfriend was excited when he allowed her to do whatever she wanted on his hair.

A TikTok video shows a woman relaxing her bf's 4c hair and styling it like a girl's. Image: @ongamile_mtsotso

Source: TikTok

The young lady seized the opportunity and decided to make a permanent change to her man's hair. The video was hilarious and got thousands of likes.

Man gets hair transformation from bae

A young man's girlfriend, @ongamile_mtsotso, relaxed his hair and then styled it. In the video, she showed the whole process, from relaxing to styling.

Watch the video below:

Online users crack jokes about boyfriend

The video has many people cracking up. Online users commented that he looked adorable with his hair relaxed.

Pinky_Oceania said:

"His masculinity is intact! Love it."

sindiswa_mtshali wrote:

"No offense choomie but your bf is so cute bathong."

Lesegoo gushed:

"Not me smiling like this, I even forgot I'm repeating a module next year."

Khetha added:

"Haibo chommie respectfully neh? He’s so gorgeous."

Kindness asked:

"Does he have a girlfriend?"

IamNomfundo_Noluthando

"He's not lowkey wethu his definitely highkey feeling himself."

Cute couples make South Africans laugh

People love seeing lovebirds on the internet. A married couple had people laughing after the wife successfully pulled off a prank on her husband.

