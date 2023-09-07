A Western Cape woman used her man's head to experiment with how he would look with ribbons and pins

The gent did not take a fancy to shave his hair, so he allowed his bae to do with it as she liked

South Africans were all over the comment section, happy with the wholesome content

She told Briefly News that it was her idea to style him

A chick used her man's uncut hair to style him with ribbons and colourful pins. Image: @ongamile_mtsotso

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town hun's boyfriend refused to cut his hair, so she decided to play with it.

She turned his head into a doll's head with a feminine hairstyle, adding colourful ribbons and pins most hilariously.

Woman styles boyfriend's hair

@ongamile_mtsotso posted her video on TikTok, and it entertained TikTokkers. She starts by washing his hair and blow-drying it before splitting it and tying it with ribbons. She then adds a lot of colourful pins on his head, and when she asks him jokingly to go out for fresh air, he politely declines.

Woman tells Briefly News whose idea it was

Ongamile told Briefly News that they have been together for six months.

"It was my idea because he hadn't cut his hair since January 2022. He doesn't keep his hair long, and it was actually his first time keeping it long," she said.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi loves the couple's cute video

Netizens joked about his look and congratulated them for their love and bond.

Dr Musa Mthombeni remarked:

“My home is low-key enjoying all this.”

Lesegoo was enjoying the content.

“Not me smiling like this. I even forgot that I’m repeating a module next year.”

Dee.Nice commented:

“My ex was gonna agree to go to people like that because he loved attention.”

Khetha added:

“Haibo, chommie. Respectfully, neh? He’s so gorgeous!”

Thato Letuka laughed.

“I keep asking myself how he agreed to do this.”

Shongi2001 wrote:

“You guys are gonna marry.”

Karabo Carol chipped in:

“Kushoda ama edge.”

Adam joked.

“Bro is fighting for his life in the gc.”

Ntombifuthi Hadebe swooned.

“As a sweet potato, I’m smiling on my own.”

Azana loved it.

“This looks like a safe space.”

Vanessa Tshite had a question.

“Nawe why do you have such colourful hair-decorating stuff.”

Toby Zindela had fun.

“I enjoyed watching this. You guys are so cute.”

Simply Edel:

“This would never cross my mind, but I like how he just let you.”

Ayanda:

“I’ve never laughed so hard. Thank you for this video. I love y’all. Best video ever. And he loves you for letting you do this to him.”

Teenager's boyfriend styles her hair

