A beauty found herself the unwitting victim of too many champagne drinks when she fell down the stairs

She posted a video of her enjoying the drink and falling moments later, blaming it on the booze

Netizens laughed at her and shared how they, too, almost had a great fall

A woman fell down the stairs after sipping on a few champagne glasses. Image: @khathumadisha

Source: TikTok

A young woman had some bottomless champagne at an upmarket establishment in Pretoria. She enjoyed how the wine went down so much that she went down the stairs and fell because she had one too many!

Her hilarious video made netizens feel like they could fall like her due to having a few bottomless champagne glasses.

Woman has champagne and falls

@khathumadisha’s funny TikTok clip had netizens laughing their heart out. The young woman’s clip starts with her lifting her glass to toast to a fantastic day at The View Rooftop in Hazelwood.

A few moments later, she walks down the stairs with her companion when she loses her footing and falls. The moment is hilarious and an example of what happens when you go out for drinks at a rooftop bar with heels on.

Watch the video here:

Tiktokkers SBWL to fall like woman in video

Netizens ran to the comment section and almost tripped on themselves, commenting on the side-splitting video.

User3134409535131 remarked:

“Where is this place? I want to go fall.”

Refiloe Fino was scared.

“I’m doing a bottomless mimosa vibe on Sunday, and that place has stairs. Now I’m anxious.”

Zamo joked:

“Bottomless stairs as well.”

Sana exclaimed:

“Ma’am, are you okay?”

Bubbly-Otlile had a memory.

“At least she landed on her bum. My landing was extreme.”

Mbalimafu said that the same thing happened to her.

“This happened to me, and it was a date. I had to go home and block him everywhere.”

Lindoh_omuhle asked:

“Mara chomi, why did you wear heels to drink bottomless champagne? I hope you’re okay and didn’t fracture your ankle.”

Tikhonabhali pointed out:

“I saw someone post the stairs going up. I knew this would happen going down.”

Gontse Kodisang also went through a similar experience.

“I twisted my ankle because of bottomless mimosas. It got swollen for two whole weeks. No more.”

