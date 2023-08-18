A babe who accidentally let go of her flaming alcohol glass trended and received admiration from men and women

The hun was about to down the flaming shot when it burned her, leaving her sad because she spilt her booze

Netizens praised her innocence and remarked that she was worthy of being married

A woman who spilt her flaming vodka shot was called wife material on a trending video.

The woman was about to raise the glass to her lips when it got too hot, leading South African men to call for her protection hilariously.

Woman spills flaming alcohol

@Dalton_paris posted the video on TikTok, which clocked in 2.9 million views. In the video, it appears like it’s a girl’s night out, and the young lady is getting ready to toast the night.

As she lifts the glass up to take a shot of the flaming vodka, and just as she is about to lift it up to her mouth, it burns her finger, and she instinctively drops the vodka glass.

Her face registers a look of shock and disappointment after the glass shatters and hits the table. She looks at the spilt vodka momentarily before attempting to extinguish the fire. Once the fire has been extinguished, she picks up a napkin and gloomily dabs it over the spilt alcohol, wiping the booze.

Be wary of flaming liquor

Cocktail Safe, an organisation dedicated to educating the public about making safe cocktails, gives a few tips on extinguishing a flaming vodka-shot fire. They recommend that people should not drink alcohol that is still on fire, and if the fire goes out of control, the flame should be extinguished by covering them.

It’s not a good idea to pour alcohol over a drink that has already caught fire because the flames can traverse the bottle and explode in the holder’s hand.

Watch the video here:

South Africans admire woman who almost got burned

Netizens had side-splitting reactions to the video, ranging from admiration to high-end jokes.

Aggieazalea5 said:

“I’m sure she was like, ‘I cannot drink fire. I’m not a dragon.’”

Tinashe Wakapila remarked:

“Someone marry this innocent lady. Protect her at all costs, please.”

Lynna suggested:

“Next time, order something you know. Peer pressure will embarrass you.”

Braakobby remarked:

“That’s wife material right there.”

Blackovibes wrote:

“That’s a religious babe right there. Her friends wanna spoil her.”

Man drinks liquor from the ground

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man who drank liquor from the ground had netizens questioning his motives.

In the video, a man goes down on his knees and drinks from bottles of alcohol that have been broken and flowed onto the ground.

South Africans were saddened at the man’s level of desperation.

