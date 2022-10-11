A video showing cases of alcohol dumped on the side of the road has been circulating on the social media streets

The footage shows a desperate man using his mouth to drink spilled booze from broken bottles on the ground

While he didn’t seem embarrassed by his actions, some South African netizens were left feeling disappointed

Video footage of a man getting down on all four limbs to get a drink of some spilled alcohol has Mzansi netizens divided, with some amused and others appalled.

The clip was posted on the Mzansi Live Facebook page and shows what appears to be alcohol dumped on a roadside, supposedly from an overturned delivery truck.

A video of a thirsty man drinking booze from the ground left Mzansi divided. Image: Mzansi Love/Facebook

While people are seen scattered trying to get their hands on some undamaged booze bottles, one particular man is seen making sure that no drop of spilled alcohol goes to waste. He shamelessly gets down to drink the alcohol flowing down the road with his mouth.

South African social media users responded with both humour and disappointment at the man’s behaviour.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

Nicky Kizito reacted:

“Very sad.”

Clement Mente wrote:

“Nothing goes to waste, drinking from the ground level No stone will be left unturned.”

Gofaone Moemedi Wilson replied:

“Why drink from the ground with flakes of glass when you can take a bottle.”

Keorapetse Otlankaraba Peete said:

“Sad.”

Sabelo Sthaka commented:

“What's wrong ngabantu kanti emhlabeni ey kuna something engekho ryt ngabantu trust me no one can do this in a normal state of mind.”

Man’s poem dedicated to appreciation for his beer has SA impressed

In another story, Briefly News reported that whether it is bubbly, wine, cider, or beer - many Mzansi peeps enjoying have a nice old beverage after a long day or unwinding over the weekend.

A video shared online recently shows just how much one man loves and appreciates his beer. So much so that he even wrote a poem about it.

The funny footage shared on Facebook by Mzansi Live shows the madala, dressed in a coat on a sunny day, with a beer bottle in hand as he begins his poetry.

