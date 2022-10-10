Social media influencer Sino Mondliwa shared a clip of her doing the Cuff It dance challenge with her bae

The song has sparked a massive movement of people who want to partake in it, racking up millions of views on TikTok

Mzansi peeps actually had a lot to say about the clip, with many having a serious laugh at the boyfriend's attempt to bust a move

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media influencer Sino Mondiwa got together with her bae and did the Cuff It challenge. The success of it is quite questionable as peeps found the boyfriend's attempt at the dance hilarious.

Social media influencer Sino Mondliwa tried the Cuff It challenge with her boyfriend and made Mzansi laugh because of it. Images: sinovuyomondliwa/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

sinovuyomondliwa shared the laughter-inducing clip on Instagram, where even verified accounts couldn't believe what they saw with their eyes. The clip is posted with a caption that compliments the video:

"I wanted to do this, and I got a volunteer I didn’t even ask because I thought he wouldn’t want to."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The humour comes from the smooth dancing juxtaposed next to the smoother and silky moves done by Sino. It all ends with the boyfriend giving an awkward stomp to the beat and a very loving kiss.

South Africans, far and wide, had a lot to say about the clip, with most people focusing on the awkward body movements. See the comments below:

mihlalii_n said:

"It’s the effort fah me bethuna "

olwe2lesh mentioned:

"I thought I dance next door to the beat… but I have to ask: Is he on the same song as you Sino? "

jessicankosi commented:

"This man loves you "

just.tsholo posted:

"Let me tell you something! His doing it in his head, ok!"

lindiwe_diutlwileng shared:

" Such confusing moves from him…"

khanya.mchunu said:

"Nooooo, waaays I haven’t laughed this hard in a while."

__thuli__ mentioned:

" I think my brother is still holding on to the stanky leg movement "

princess_zoa commented:

"He's just confusing the enemy "

Video of eager news reporter Heidi Giokos preparing traditional beer with her hands leaves Mzansi impressed

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Umqombothi, or sorghum beer, is a traditional beer loved by many Africans throughout the years.

Although different people may have different methods of preparing the drink, it is quite a process. eNCA broadcaster, Heidi Giokos took to the bluebird app to share a video of herself hard at work preparing the milky alcoholic beverage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News