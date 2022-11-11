Tito Mboweni shared some snaps of his grilled tilapia fish dinner he had in Kigali, and peeps weren't happy about it

The images are a change of pace for the amateur chef, who likes posting what he gets up to in the kitchen

SA netizens were holding no prisoners when it came to the meal and roasted the dish with some fire memes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tito Mboweni put down his kitchen utensils and showed off his grilled tilapia dinner in Kigali, Rwanda.

Tito Mboweni shared some snaps of his grilled tilapia dinner in Rwanda, and peeps had the jokes for it. Images: @tito_mboweni/ Twitter, Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The peeps of Twitter were quick to criticize what they had seen and unleashed a salvo of memes underneath the comment section. @tito_mboweni is quite a fan of fish, specifically pilchards, so it isn't surprising that he would order it if he had a chance.

The enthusiastic amateur cook

Scrolling through Tito's Twitter account will eventually lead you to see pictures of food from his infamous cook sessions. His usual item of choice to cook is usually pilchards, but a constant companion of the food can be found in the large garlic cloves he loves so much.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His antics have become a pastime for Mzansi peeps to talk about, with many calling out his unorthodox cooking method with hilarious jokes. See the comments below:

@matekihlabisa asked:

"Why you always eat at this time Mkhuluwa wam?"

@Dunga_ZA said:

"For a change, you had some proper food, not that nonsense you cook by yourself."

@charliegunns posted:

@LudweTyesi101 mentioned:

"3rd frame looks like something you'd be sick after eating"

@RealKGSA commented:

"You’re slowly adopting Nigerian food."

@Nhleiks5 shared:

@PhumzN3T said:

"Hope they had enough garlic "

@Reitu9298 mentioned:

"Ah Tito you are always breaking my heart. You can do better."

Young man enjoying life at res as he cooks while sleeping in video has Mzansi peeps amused: “Soft life”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a carefree young man living his best life at res had South African netizens laughing out loud.

A video shared by TikTok user @asivemats94 shows him lying flat on his stomach on a bed as he stirs a pot cooking on a one-plate stove on the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News