A woman amazed South Africans with a story of how she was going to be a guest at her bae's wedding

The woman clarified that her man was getting hitched to her aunt, who dated him for only a week

Netizens' jaws were dropping all over the place and they were utterly floored

A young woman said she was going to gate-crash her boyfriend's wedding. Image: @lostxreggia

Source: TikTok

South Africans were thrown into a state of confusion after a young woman said that she was going to attend her boyfriend's wedding.

The hun further perplexed the nation when she said that her boyfriend was getting married to her aunt!

Woman's hilarious story of bae trends on TikTok

@lostxreggeria's hilarious TikTok video hit over 1.5 million views. The young woman is a content creator who posts videos of her giving make-up tutorials while telling outrageous stories about her life experiences.

In the video, she tells her followers to get ready with her because she will crash her boyfriend's wife's wedding. She then reveals that her boyfriend is dating her aunt. She then explains that she dated her boyfriend before he met her aunt and that they only dated one week before her boyfriend proposed to the aunt.

She goes on to gush over how happy she is for them, but she would have preferred that she was married to him first. But that didn't matter because she would still be in his life even if he dumped her. After all, he would be married to her aunt.

Some netizens hope this is a parody because if it isn't, then the drama from this messy love triangle would be one for the history books. Watch the hilarious video here:

South Africans gobsmacked at woman's tale

Mzansi netizens did not hide the shock and surprise they experienced while watching the video.

Reratilweblue asked:

“Stop the bus! Where are we going?”

Makhosazana remarked:

“My sister is saying she’s dating uMalume with confidence.”

I feel the need to say exclaimed:

“I’m that meme with all the random mathematic signs throughout the video.”

Hlawule was shocked:

“My sister, what?”

Thorenza Balie added.

“My sister, not like this.”

Source: Briefly News