A mother discovered that her toddler applied expensive body lotion on her face generously

The woman laughingly chased the child out of the room and compared her to a goblin

There are a few activities that a child can engage themselves in to keep out of trouble

A woman found her daughter white as snow from her expensive cream. Image: @makadanish16

A Zulu woman's heart dropped when she caught her child with her expensive Eucerin body cream!

The woman's daughter was white with cream, and she jokingly referred to her as a goblin and compared her to a popular series character.

Woman's daughter covers herself in cream

@makadanish16's entertaining video on TikTok garnered 272K views online and attracted hundreds of comments.

In the video, the weary mother enters her room and discovers her daughter covered in cream from head to toe. She is still applying the cream on herself when her mother discovers her. The toddler runs away while the mother exclaims in shock at how her child looks. When she picks the cream up, she finds it's her Eucerin body cream and complains humorously.

“Where is this goblin?” she laughingly asks.

How to keep a toddler occupied

Healthline recommends handy activities to keep toddlers busy when their energy levels shoot up the roof. These include playing pretend with the child, playing a guessing game with them or even creating sensory toys like bowls with ice and cold water, bowls with hot water and bowls with different textures like sand.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Mzansi laugh with woman in TikTok video

South Africans joked about how well-moisturised she was and how her skin would be softer than silk for some time.

Mpie Makhanya said:

“Mpiyakhe is moisturised for the future.”

ZikaXesibe remarked:

“Happy parenting to you, Mommy! That’s normal development for your angel. Ask your mom how you were as a kid when you were her age.”

Tintelam shared her experiences.

“At least it won’t hurt her in any way. Mine put relaxer all over herself.”

Thato exclaimed:

“Eucerin! Yoh, I felt your pain.”

Dimakatso wrote:

“That time, it’s R5 million.”

Nothando Mzinyane added:

“You see why some of us don’t want these bundles of wahala?”

Child covered in cement

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a toddler was caught with cement all over his body.

As he walked home, the little child was lily-white with cement and had no care in the world.

Netizens remarked that his pacifier, which was also cemented, was still in his mouth.

Source: Briefly News