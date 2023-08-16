A little child was covered from head to toe in cement in a hilarious video

What made the video even more side-splitting was how the child's pacifier was still intact, peppered in cement as well

Netizens jokingly referred them to Shaka iLembe characters which portray strange beasts in the show

A toddler came home covered in cement. Image: @mapslira

Source: TikTok

A beautiful woman shared a video of how a toddler was so covered in cement that he looked like a ghost out of a horror movie!

Jokes and punchlines were flying in the comment and making fun of what should be done to the little baby.

Baby covered in cement in TikTok video

@mapslira's video was trending on TikTok, reaching 580K views. In the video, the little child is white from cement. He has cement all over his head. His head looks like an ostrich's egg because it's so white.

His body looks like he was either rolling in the cement or he was packaged within the cement. Even his pacifier is white as snow. Despite all this, the little prince's pacifier is still in his mouth, and he walks about without regard for what just happened.

Healthline recommends many activities to keep a toddler his age busy and entertained.

These include creating a sensory station where the little ones can explore their senses, encouraging them to write in sand or rice, or even playing with blocks. Toddlers can also be encouraged to complete puzzles and sort toys by colour.

Watch the video here:

South Africans discuss the little child's antics

Netizens could not hold themselves from laughing in the comment section.

Donald Kendrik Rey commented:

“I laughed in a meeting, and I was sent out.”

Mpho Phozes Marokane said he should be on the hit drama series Shaka iLembe.

“He must go act in Shaka iLembe. They are looking for another goblin in the cave.”

Chardonnay remarked:

“The fact that he still had the pacifier on makes this even more hilarious.”

Kananelo Komane wrote:

“And the specifier is still intact.”

Phyna exclaimed:

“Imagine seeing him at night.”

Children covered in cement

Source: Briefly News