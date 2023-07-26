One Mzansi parent was left dismayed after coming home to their children playing in the garage

A video posted on TikTok shows two children covered in dry cement after ripping open a bag of the chemical substance used for construction

The children were left looking dusty and grey, leaving South Africans amused as they responded with jokes

A video of two mischievous children caught playing with cement left South African social media users cracking jokes.

A video of two children playing with cement had SA netizens amused. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images, @sewe_la/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video of kids playing with cement goes viral

The video posted on TikTok by @sewe_la shows the toddlers looking dusty as they can be seen completely covered in grey cement.

Several bags of cement can be seen placed against the wall, with the bag on top ripped open by the curious children who made quite a mess.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Susan Morrison on Quora, children follow their instincts and explore their environment to learn how things work. That’s also why they like to imitate adult activities.

"The ideas of play and toys are quite recent developments in human culture, and in the last 100 years, have morphed into an extreme emphasis on toys to buy to make money for toy manufacturers and sellers.

"Young children have not yet learned to be avid consumers, so they often get quickly bored with the shiny plastic stuff," Susan explains.

South Africans compare dusty children to Shaka Illembe actors

Mzansi netizens did not pass out on the opportunity to poke fun at the children's appearance as they compared the troublemakers to two Shaka Illembe actors who are portrayed as zombies in the TV show.

Somebody commented:

"Yimi indodana yakho ."

Siphesihle❤️ asked:

"Shaka illembe new actors??"

Nolwandle replied:

"I'm sorry, but I thought otikoloshe."

yourgaycousin

"Angiyizali imikhovu mina"

Nosipho_lalla wrote:

"Lapho ngibuka ebunyameni angisathukile ngithi imkhovu."

responded:

"Jesoooo imikhovu epholayo."

Video of kids playing with white paint inside the house goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that little children have their unique and mischievous ways of humbling their parents right down to the core.

A video posted on TikTok by Genaro (@genarocortez07) shows two children playing with white paint inside a house. They were swimming in it, as they swooshed in the white substance, staining most of the floor and kitchen area without a care in the world.

One's jaw cannot help but drop at the sight of the mess, as most of the affected area is plastered with white paint. Shu, where and how does one even begin to clean that up?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News