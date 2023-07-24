A man played a hilarious tokoloshe prank on a stranger while he was peacefully enjoying a drink during his work break

He pretended to be a sangoma and spoke with invisible tokoloshes right in front of the strange man

The comical act gained massive popularity on TikTok, leaving thousands of Mzansi netizens in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A prank video went viral on social media. Image: @hit_za

Source: TikTok

A man pulled off a tokoloshe prank on an unsuspecting stranger while he was peacefully minding his own business and enjoying a drink.

Hilarious tokoloshe prank video goes TikTok viral

The mischievous prankster cleverly posed as a sangoma, engaging in a humorous conversation with invisible tokoloshes.

The comical prank was caught on camera and shared on TikTok by @hit_za, and got a whopping 581 000 views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Content creator spreads humour with sangoma act

Netizens couldn't get enough of the video, and many loved how the frightened man suddenly fled after the sangoma threw bones right in front of him.

TikTokkers took to the comments to give the prankster props for coming up with the ingenious practical joke.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers amused by viral tokoloshe prank

@dumb_armor said:

"It's the way his feet are moving."

@lihlezitha commented:

"His soul left his body for a second and came back."

@gugusinga wrote:

"Never expected the slyza tsotsi reaction."

@revoniad2 posted:

"Someone's pillar of strength."

@leshmocks added:

"Please show us their reaction when you say it's a prank."

@sthemasuku87 stated:

"Malume was shocked."

@sollyrikhotso said:

"New name of daylight witchcraft is a prank."

@zenzinto mentioned:

"Did I not die from laughing."

@user8183013886291 added:

"Uzo bulalaa I khehla labantu wendoda."

Woman falls for TikTok prank, does underarm challenge for R150, Mzansi in tears: "Things y’all do for money"

In another article, Briefly News reported that One woman did not expect to be the victim of a TikTok prank. The lady was an eager participant when she thought she would win money for doing something very simple.

The internet was in stitches as they watched the flawless prank play out. The hilarious video was clearly successful as it garnered over 60 000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News