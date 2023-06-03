One woman was the unsuspecting victim of a prank by a TikTok creator who convinced her through sneaky means

The woman was convinced she was about to make some easy money as she followed a TikTokker's instructions

People were in stitches after the men's prank worked like a charm to make a hilarious viral video

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One woman did not expect to be the victim of a prank. The lady was an eager participant when she thought she would win money for doing something very simple.

A woman thought she would win money only to be tricked into becoming a public spectacle. Image: @yo.tayden

Source: TikTok

The internet was in stitches as they watched the flawless prank play out. Seeing how successful the trick was and the video garnered over 60,000 likes.

Woman tricked into doing exercise alone in public

A TikTok comedian @yo.tayden asked a lady to dodge his arm with her eyes closed, and he said he would not move. The lady was excited to take part when he offered R150 to do it. Watch the video below to see him quietly sneak away while she has her eyes closed doing squats.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans amused by successful prank in TikTok video

Online users always enjoy having a good laugh. This prank video was hilarious as the woman continued doing the motion with bystanders watching while she was alone.

main character said:

“'Lets do this son' she is sooo iconic and unhinged for that."

sina added:

"The things y’all do for money."

Refiloe commented:

"You better give this girl her money wena this high key made my day."

Heartstar admitted:

"I would cry."

juss.bxntle remarked:

"New fear unlocked."

Taxi prank of lady calling 1 of passenger's hubby "babe" on phone gets 1M views

Briefly News previously reported that one brave comedian landed in trouble when she got into a taxi and pulled a prank. People were in stitches as she pretended to speak to her lover on the phone as passengers in the minibus listened.

The video took a turn when the lady made it sound like she was having an affair with one of the women's husbands. The taxi passengers wasted no time interrogating her when she hung up the phone, and the video went TikTok viral.

When the lady hung up, all the women in the minibus insisted she point out "the wife" she was referring to on the phone. The lady in the video pretended she had no idea what they were talking about, and the passengers made the taxi driver pull over.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News