A video of a young man pulling a funny prank on three unsuspecting adults has gained much traction

The footage posted on TikTok shows a schoolboy claiming that the strangers were his parents on camera

The adults' reactions were a mixture of shock and disbelief, leaving many Mzansi netizens laughing out loud

Many people love a good prank. One young man decided to prank random adults by claiming they were his parents.

A young man approached three strangers claiming they were his mom(s) and dad on camera. Image: @gasedoutboyz/TikTok

The young man claims strangers are his parents

A video posted by @gasedoutboyz shows the guy dressed in his uniform as he approaches an old white, calling her his mom. The unimpressed white lady quickly calls his bluff and walks off.

The guy does the same thing to another black lady, who first appears stunned by the guy's claims but plays along to his trick and says "Hi" to the camera as they both share a good laugh.

The last to get pranked is a reluctant black man who is quick to deny claims that the prankster is his son, as he can be heard saying:

"Hayi man, don't do that. I don't like that."

Social media users share a good laugh online

Netizens were amused by the clever stunt, particularly how the black mama happily played along and the black man's hilarious reaction.

Others couldn't help poking fun at the sad reality of many absent fathers, as South Africa has one of the highest rates of fatherlessness in the world, according to Shiloh Community in Action.

Thandooo‍♀️ commented:

“Hai mahn don’t do dhat. I don’t like dhat ."

Mphoza responded:

"Second mommy was proud, hey."

Kamohelo Mohlabi commented:

"The second lady is so cute bathong ."

boitumelo_ole responded:

"Genuinely love the people who go with the flow and pass the vibe check."

SOLEPLEX_ reacted:

“Hai man, don’t do dhat ."

Joe replied:

"That last guy definitely told his child he’s going to buy milk ."

koketso_malex said:

"That guy doesn't wanna be paying child maintenance ."

siuuuuuman wrote:

"It's so nice how the second lady just went with it and smiled."

Man has father seeing red as he pulls invisible friend prank

In another story, Briefly News reported that one madala was left with heart palpitations after being convinced that his son had lost his mind.

A funny video posted on TikTok by Mxolisi Bakubaku (@mxolisibaku2) shows him pranking his father. The first you see is the prankster placing a camera in the living room before his father enters the room to sit down with him.

In the clip, Mxolisi is seen talking to his already irritated father about feeding the dogs before Mxolisi begins to speak to an invisible friend seated next to him.

