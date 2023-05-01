A video of a man pulling a funny prank on his unsuspecting father has gained a lot of traction online

In the footage, the man is seen speaking to an imaginary friend as his concerned father bears witness to the strange sight

The madala is seen overcome with frustration as he becomes convinced that his son is bewitched

One madala was left with heart palpitations after being convinced that his son had lost his mind.

One father was left convinced that his son was bewitched when he saw him speaking to an invisible friend. Image: @mxolisibaku2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A funny video posted on TikTok by Mxolisi Bakubaku (@mxolisibaku2) shows him placing a camera in the living room before his father enters the room to sit down with him.

In the clip, Mxolisi is seen talking to his already irritated father about feeding the dogs before Mxolisi begins to talk to an invisible friend seated next to him.

Mxolisi plays around and jokes with the friend as his concerned father ask what is happening with him and who he is talking to. An amused Mxolisi cannot help but laugh as his father grows more and more frustrated with him.

The father asks whether Mxolisi is seeing ghosts now before telling him off in an irritated tone and claiming that his son is being bewitched.

Netizens laugh at the old man's reaction

South African social media users couldn't help but respond to the TikTok post with banter and jokes as they poked fun at the old man's annoyed reaction to the prank.

user6520044440968 commented:

"Niyaz nizomisa inhliziyo yomntomdala."

Nontobeko Dlamini625 said:

"Mana ke ubani uMaGumede?."

LEECIA NONO wrote:

"Haibo "Naku ng'hlanyelwa umntana". Ngiyaloyelwa la."

MaDlamini commented:

“ungalinge ungidakelwe la ."

@Nontsha reacted:

"Hayini uhleka kwaksasa ."

Thuliempanza wrote:

"Kodwa baba besethi ngazingidakelwa."

SinothandoSibisi replied:

"LololKodwa ungiqedelani, waze wanghlekisa."

MPUME MBILI Ngcobo responded:

"Utheni mase umtshele kuthi prank."

