In what seemed to be the cruellest prank yet, a man visually victimised unsuspecting people with an inexplicable trick

People were scared to nearly an inch of their lives when a man decapitated in two walked towards them

Many were left asking how he managed the impossible stun while others tagged their contacts onto the post so that they too can watch

In what can only be described as scary, a video was posted online of a man decapitated in two, walking towards his prank victims.

The practical joker was seen holding on to his severed bottom half that seemed to have a mind of its own and scarring unsuspecting people to the point of fleeing.

People freaked out by a man severed in two walking towards them in a viral prank video. Image: beautiffulearth/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Peeps on Instagram were none the wiser as to how he achieved the prank as they were left asking themselves how he did that.

4eva_blessed_ was one of the people who questioned the possibility of the stunt, asking:

"I really need to understand this!!! How did he do that?"

Inspired by the prankster, itsstephtacular said:

"@djlegato were doing this!! Learn the trick!"

Unimpressed with the prank, thevijayyesudas said:

"Not nice to scare kids like that Pranks r ok and funny otherwise - but not if it traumatizes kids that age."

Hilarious madala leaves Mzansi in stitches after pranking wedding party

Pranks seem to be taking over the social media scene as Briefly News reported that old people are an endless source of heartwarming laughter. An old man recently left South African Twitter streets laughing out after he was caught in a clip playing a trick on a crowd of happy-go-lucky wedding-goers.

In the clip, the wedding party can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrated the happy couple who just tied the knot. Not long thereafter, the old man approaches them and starts shouting that police, who were supposedly checking Covid-19 regulations, were on the way.

Soon many South Africans were in the comment section sharing their thoughts about the funny clip.

