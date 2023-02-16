One guy went around pranking people with a real snake, and the reactions he got were a major hit on TikTok

The prank, which shows people's reactions to thinking they were about to hold a snake had netizens in stitches

Online users were in the comments and chose who they thought had the funniest reaction to the snake prank

A man on TikTok went viral after he tried to scare strangers with a fake snake. The video was a hit as people loved seeing the terrified reactions.

The video shows how people were convinced he was walking around with a snake in his hand. Many people let the man know that his prank was a hit.

Man walks around town scaring people with snake in hand

A man on TikTok took his snake for a walk and asked people if they wanted to touch it. The TikTokker pretended to hand over the snake, and people were creeped out. The video got over 200 000 likes.

TikTok users favourite reaction of people scared of snake

Practical pranks are hilarious for many netizens, and this trick amused netizens. Peeps chose their favourite person who was afraid of the snake and chose a lady who gave the man a mouthful for scaring people with a snake.

Nesha commented:

"The last lady got so mad."

RespectDJ commented:

"The last lady sound like my mom."

Taliyahh commented:

"She talked to you like you was her child."

KOTO commented:

"The last lady. It wasn’t that serious."

user18697653573 commented:

"She ain’t playing at the end."

Rachel Maria commented:

"The last part for me."

Omg_.zay2x commented:

"The last one giving me flash backs about my mom."

I love my cousins and myself commented:

"The last lady took it personal."

