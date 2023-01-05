A video of a snake went viral as people were amazed to see it drink water in a way people have never seen before

A TikTok of a huge slithering viper drinking from a glass was a hit as people were in wonder over the viral clip

Online users were delighted by the rare sight and people had jokes comparing the snake's drinking to human situations

A big snake went viral for drinking water on TikTok. The slithering creature had a drink of water from his owner's cup.

A snake drinking water from a glass went viral and people were amazed. Image: TikTok/wildexotix

The TikTok clip got millions of views and any people expressed amazement as they saw how much water snakes can drink.

Giant python on TikTok drinks water from glass

A big snake drinking water with its head submerged got 25 million views. Online users were amazed by how snakes get hydrated. The TikTokker later clarified that most snakes use their tongues.

The video got over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments with people fascinated by the sight. Snakes often leave people curious and this time online users commented with jokes about the snake in the clip.

wartock commented:

"My first drink on Friday afternoon."

Jonathan commented:

"Aww, look at my aunt drinking water."

Borat commented:

"This makes perfect sense and yet I never imagined that’s how snakes drank water.

Tarah replied:

"They usually just put the tip of their nose in the water but Charlie here he’s..special."

bovine_journi commented:

"No one: Me at 3am."

Zach Horwitch commented:

"I will never get used to how snakes just completely immerse themselves when they drink."

Jay devil commented:

"Lol, my female red tail used to blow bubble in her bath water. People don’t understand how loopy snakes are until they have one or two lol."

Crow commented:

"They are the straw."

nunya commented:

"Me when I'm hungover."

robot_watermelon commented:

"That snake has a drinking problem ."

