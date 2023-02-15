One woman pulled a prank on public transport and caused a commotion as the people around her reacted to the stunt

The brave lady pretended she was on the phone with someone's husband and said his wife was in the same minibus

The prank was hilarious as the women and the taxi united against the prankster and ordered the driver to pull over

One brave comedian landed in trouble when she got into a taxi and pulled a prank. People were in stitches as she pretended to speak to her lover on the phone as passengers in the minibus listened.

One lady played a prank in a taxi by pretending she was having an affair with one of the women's husbands. Image: Masego Morulane/Sjo

Source: Getty Images

The video took a turn when the lady made it sound like she was having an affair with one of the women's husbands. The taxi passengers wasted no time interrogating her when she hung up the phone, and the video went TikTok viral.

Mzansi Woman pulls prank in taxi and goes TikTok viral

@sphalaphalasagamarothi0 landed in hot water when she spoke on the phone and pretended she was talking to someone's husband. The video of the lady shows her on the phone saying that she received a man's R12 000 but can't talk because his wife is in the same taxi.

When the lady hung up, all the women in the minibus insisted she point out "the wife" she was referring to on the phone. The lady in the video pretended she had no idea what they were talking about, and the passengers made the taxi driver pull over.

South Africans discuss women's reaction prank to TikTokker's prank

Pranks are often a hit with peeps, and the woman's joke thoroughly amused netizens. People could not believe how concerned the ladies in the video were. Online users threw shade at the women's reaction to the prank.

Sinalo commented:

"Meanwhile their husbands bank balance says: R75."

ms_kayla000 commented:

"The lady in purple wa jolelwa. So insecure yeses."

Baone Bridget Sentle commented:

"How do you come up with these stressful pranks?"

Unathi Mahlabela commented:

"Everyone was suspecting their man."

matete_29 commented:

"The funny part is that some of these ladys know that their partners are broke, but they still wanna argue and fight."

DarkDindi commented:

"As if their husband’s will give someone R12k.

