An overjoyed Mzansi transgender woman revealed her new and amended ID on her social media account

Jasimine Kota shared the update on her Twitter account by posting a photo of her official abridged birth certificate

She expressed her joy in the post and several Mzansi online users joined in on the moment by congratulating her

A South African transwoman Jasimine Kota (@jasminejabari) took to social media to announce receiving her new identity document (ID) which now recognises her as female.

A transgender woman, Jasmine Kota shared the good news of receiving her abridged birth certificate. Image: @jasminejabari / Twitter

Source: Twitter

She shared the good news on her Twitter account by posting a photo of her abridged birth certificate. The post's caption reads:

“Officially JASMINE officially FEMALE... What a journey, I’m shaking… #translivesmatter”

Here are some positive comments from online users on the tweet:

@goodgalsydney reacted:

“Congrats baby.”

@TshivhidzoBono wrote:

“I’m so happy for you my baby.”

@mashoto_ said:

“Congratulations hun.”

@nocxy_masinga responded:

“Please she's a 2K, I love her.”

@Barbara53547705 said:

“Congratulations Jasmine. This is what true Democracy looks like! Wishing you many more glorious moments like these in the future.”

@LiiMpHo asked:

“Wait, you're also allowed to change your surname too? Congratulations.”

@Wilfred_Pyges asked:

“Is possible to decrease your age? I want to be 5 years younger.”

@blaq_cherrie replied:

“Congratulations Why did you choose the name Jasmine? Does it have some sort of meaning to you or you just like the flower?”

@DarkBerry_101 reacted:

“I am so happy for you.”

@kelow_C replied:

“Congratulations young lady.”

@MakaLungha said:

“DOH showed me flames. Had my daughter name change done when she was 3 months for medical reasons. Now she is 16 and explained to her why it happened then she decided she would like to revert back to original name. It was trauma. she finally gave up.”

