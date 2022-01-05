Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) trended on the socials once again this week but this time it’s not for his questionable cooking skills

The former finance minister shared a selfie of himself on Twitter and captioned it by saying he was getting old

Mzansi online users loved the post and shared how they thought Mboweni looked cute and was ageing well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni has got peeps talking once again but surprisingly enough it’s for something else other than his food. Mzansi's favourite ‘online uncle’ took to his Twitter account to share a selfie of himself and online users think he looks cute.

SA former finance minister, Tito Mboweni shared a photo of himself on Twitter recently. Image: Sean Gallup / Getty Images and @tito_mboweni / Twitter

Source: Getty Images

He captioned the photo:

“Getting old!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mboweni is known for binging laughter and banter to the Twitter streets. Saffas evidently enjoyed his recent post and shared their comments on the politician’s photo. Here are some of their reactions:

@MasekoValencia said:

“Looking cute.”

@_Hybreed_reacted:

“Aging like fine wine.”

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

“Stufuza sam with flawless skin.”

@MrsLindyLegodi commented:

“Mtase'khaya when you get time please come this side and teach Stufuza how to cook hle.”

@asiendu replied:

“I second this one. I'm sure he would appreciate it. It would give you some exposure as well sis Fiks. Please consider teaching him the basics.”

@EnochMthembu said:

“Hon former Minister hold it there. You are not serious, have you seen Shembe Church old members according to them you are just entering manhood stage.”

@__hcneyy responded:

“Be My Sugar Daddy.”

@LungiYou replied:

“If you are 60 and over you'll never look any younger...gugile gugile.”

Tito Mboweni critical of curfew lifting, says mask mandate must be strictly enforced

Briefly News previously reported that Tito Mboweni, the former Minister of Finance, expressed his disapproval following the Presidency lifting the curfew on New Year's Eve.

He has also been critical of South Africans not wearing face masks in public places. Mboweni said that he saw social media posts of people attending parties on New Year's Eve and many people were not wearing face masks at these celebrations

“Is this what adjusted Level 1 has become? Really now? No masks, just fun!” the former finance minister remarked.

Under the rules of Level 1, people in South Africa are mandated to wear face masks in public places and on public transport. However, there is no more curfew and alcohol sales have been relaxed.

Source: Briefly News