Two photographs of an American woman dressed in traditional Venda attire have gone viral after they were shared on Twitter

Jack of all trades @TheRealMJNcube shared the colourful snaps to his Twitter profile, which see her drinking a glass of ginger beer

Twitter users could not get enough of the viral pics and quizzed him about her identity or whether she actually drinking alcohol

Social media users loved pics of an American woman dressed in traditional Venda garb Image: @TheRealMJNcube/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user@TheRealMJNcube shared a picture of a woman dressed in traditional attire and Mzansi is loving it.

Perfumer, movie maker and fashion designer @TheRealMJNcube captioned the post:

“This Makoti came all the way from the states. And we dressed her in traditional Venda drip and gave her gemmer.”

Twitter users hit back with some funny tweets.

@gevaarlik21 added:

“Should be happy.”

@DaddyNeedDollaZ said:

“It's possible mos.”

@Lesego_maluleka said:

“What's her Venda name you give her?”

@fulufheloo_ said:

“Lufuno is her Venḓa name.”

@Bhokolosh2 said:

“From now on call her Muvhango...”

@Mlungu_Wajehova reacted:

“Congratulations bro, she a beauty. Site note: umudle deck.”

@skhefekhefe said:

“Dude what is gemmer? Gemmer is ginger. Your English data got depleted.”

@Karabo_Mokwele said:

“Hebanna, he did not want to say ginger, he said gemmer. How did you conclude gore he doesn’t know gemmer is ginger in English? Every time when someone mix English with other languages you just assume that ‘English data got depleted’? We still have a long way as blacks.”

