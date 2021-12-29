South Africans have reacted humorously to a picture of a fancy hut with a perfectly manicured roof and two white pillars that has gone viral

Jozi lady @Thandubuhle_ posted the picture to her Twitter account and Mzansi is rolling over with laughter

Many tweeps think the hut is over-the-top and mocked the design sense of the owner who built the dwelling

A pic has gone viral of a fancy hut and peeps can't stop laughing.

Mzansi has reacted with amazement to a pic of a fancy hut with a perfectly manicured thatched rooftop.

Johannesburg woman @Thandubuhle_ posted the snap on her Twitter profile with the caption:

“This is beautiful, also has some MaMadlala's wig on it. Cyril | Brenda Fassie | Mpho | Konka | Mampintsha | #IBlewItSecondChances | #Dlozlami | #AndileMpisane.”

Twitter users could not keep their laughter and funny comments back.

@sfisoasante said:

“House be looking like its gonna call the manager.”

@MopediWaNnete said:

“Beautiful, but the 2 pillars were unnecessary.”

@khumalomenzi16 said:

“They are trying too hard.”

@Jabujoyfull said:

“It's a no from me.”

@Sunflow08593559 said:

“Rural with Western, ngeke isebenze!.”

@fixation_m joked:

“You didn’t.”

