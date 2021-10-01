“Is It Safe”: SA Shares Hilarious Reactions to Unique 4 Storey House

The South African digital community is fascinated by an unusual four-storey house that’s shared on social media

According to @Bongo_Bondhu on Twitter, the house is built on small land and he argues that the owner wanted to realise his dreams

Mzansi is thrilled by an unusual four-storey house that is built like an electrical circuit breaker but it’s seriously going viral

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Another funny double storey has found its way to the internet and it’s seriously entertaining the netizens. According to social media, the owner of the house has big dreams but the only problem is having a space to build a house of his dreams.

@Bongo_Bondhu’s post on Twitter has already garnered more than 6000 likes and 1500 retweets.

The post is really attracting many social media users and Briefly News went to the comments section to pick up a few hilarious remarks to pen this beautiful piece.

The account holder captioned his post:

“When the land is small but the dream is big.”

South Africans are thrilled by an unusual house. Image: @Bongo_bondhu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Haywhyhoo17 said:

“The Engineer no sabi work at all. What he could have done is to extend the decking on each floor by 3fts round.”

@Petergenius said:

“Agreed. The higher you go the wider the apartment.”

@Palesa_Dichaba said:

“I do too but it kinda look too tall and unsafe for that area... don't you think?”

@So_Nobangela said:

“Ingathi yi circuit breaker.”

@SazileMpapela said:

“Circutbreaker zishots lol yi ink ye printer.”

@RhudeBoyT said:

“Houses like this have become a norm in Japan.”

@AlextraBM said:

“You must poke holes on the sides of each floor for the wind to flow and prevent it from being blown off.”

@matema_ said:

“Is this even safe?”

@ImManda said:

“Very safe, the concrete and reinforcement make it very safe.”

@YolandaMogoere said:

“If I lived here I would need the house to have an elevator cause yho three floors, I would get so tired going up and down the stairs. But this is very creative and it’s beautiful.”

SA Divided by fancy double-storey shack: “It’s beautiful kodwa ewu”

In a previous story, Briefly News published that here in South Africa, one can see just about anything.

A double-storey shack recently became the subject of a lot of conversations as many locals could not believe that someone out there actually decided to invest in it.

Heading online, a popular South African Twitter user, @Kulanicool shared a few snaps of the one-of-a-kind double-storey shack that in all honesty is quite a beautiful and marvellous sight to behold.

Source: Briefly.co.za