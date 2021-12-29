A Mzansi woman took to social media to share her life lesson for the year in an inspiring Twitter post

The post shows photos of Karabo Nkoana in her work clothes vs when spoiling herself along with a motivational caption

The post is all about loving and prioritising oneself and has won over her followers’ approval online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young South African woman, Karabo Nkoana (@KaraboNkoana_za) shared her biggest lesson from 2021 and Mzansi is taking notes.

Karabo Nkoana took to her Twitter account to share a valuable life lesson from 2021. Image: @KaraboNkoana_za / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In her recent Twitter post she shared two photos of herself, the first in her work gear and in the second, she is all dressed up and seen spoiling herself with luxury.

The tweet reads:

“2021 lesson: love yourself through tough times, take care of yourself before others. For you are the only person you can depend on.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Katabo is all about self love and social media peeps are applauding her for it.

Here some of their reactions and comments to the post:

@Tshepiso_MT commented:

"You're the only person you can depend on" I'm taking that to 2022”

@phaladir replied:

“Ey Karabo do you also pay black tax”

@MphoLebeloane reacted:

“I love the spirit.”

@that_queen_Vu said:

“I’m here for this energy. Yaaas wena mogel!”

@Malakoaneelvis responded:

“It’s the last part for me, "for you are the only person you can depend on".”

@JayteeDeking said:

“I love your spirit. Keep your head high and protect your energy and peace. To a prosperous New year.”

@Thendo_Khae_ reacted:

“We need more women like yourself, keep it up.”

@Village_farms said:

“The joy is so fabulous.”

@ChungaKb reacted:

“Strong word.”

Making it big: Five FM host shares her road to success & advice for aspiring presenters

In more news of young queens inspiring Mzansi, Briefly News previously reported on Tshepi Seakamela, who is the fun-loving radio personality Mzansi just has to get a wave of.

The chemical science graduate is one of Five FM's newest faces hosting a morning show every Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the young media personality opened up about the journey towards making her dreams come true. She also had some really good advice for aspiring presenters.

Source: Briefly News