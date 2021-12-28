The Nkao Tempela challenge has taken social media by storm and two ladies along with their gogo have joined in on the movement

The gogo can be seen dancing to the catchy song along with two ladies believed to be her granddaughters

Mzansi is impressed and has fallen in love with the old lady’s moves saying she is even better than most young people

Two ladies hopped on to the trending #nkaotempela challenge by getting their granny to dance along to the tune. In a video posted by @stayyhydrated on Twitter, the ladies are seen teaching the gogo the popular dance moves.

She captioned it:

“Teaching my girlie how to nkao tempela.”

Nkao Tempela is a song by Ch’cco and Mellow & Sleazy which South African’s have made their own by turning it into a fun social media dance challenge.

The granny won over Mzansi and has peeps in their feels as they found the post light hearted and endearing. Here are some of their reactions:

@Mokgabo_Wame reacted:

“Agh cutie.”

@Baetlhwane said:

“This is this second video I’ve seen of older people in the tempel and I’m convinced they tempel better than us.”

@capital_GAZE replied:

“Grandma didn’t have to eat y’all up like that though.”

@crystalziii said:

“So smooth.”

@SimplyGoitse_ reacted:

“The waaay gogo ate y'all up!”

@Thubzin_terris commented:

“I love how she moves, the aim is not to sweat.”

@_joddyyy_ responded:

“Nahh just by this, I can tell it was lit in the 50-70s grans are y’all up.”

@Tshego_Elane said:

“Nna its malome in the back. He’s so lit.”

@Priscibabyyyy said:

“This made me so happy.”

