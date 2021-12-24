A mother and son dance duo have amazed Tik Tok users in a viral video with their smooth dance routine

Son Anees Jacobs shared the video online that sees him dancing with his mom to the song Appels Op My Kop by Klein Fortune

Social media users were in disbelief at the young mom's agile dance moves and commented that she dances better than the youngsters

A Mzansi mother is showing mom’s out there that she still has the "Moves like Jagger" after her son posted a dance video of her on Tik Tok which has gone viral.

@aneesjacobs_ captioned the video:

“U got it! @hey_its_mums #aneesjacobs #teamblokkies #heyitsmums #ceoofmums.”

@From the river reacted to the clip:

“Mums kapping nat on the song.”

@Zahwah said:

“Mums be dancing better than the youngsters.”

@aneesjacobs_ told users that he and his mother choreographed the dance together.

“We created the dance for fun.”

Charliedoll89 said:

“Naai man mums must show me how to jive. I’m tired of standing against the wall in the jol. Leka Mums.”

Leahtjie said:

“Mum’s be slaying since day one.”

Nazreen Allie said:

“Yaaaaaas fam.”

@shemuel said:

“Ur mommy can dance.”

@Amirahmirahhendri said:

“Mums is a whole vibe...anees.”

@nunu_0809 commented:

“The energy your mommy gives.”

@Carriston 6 said:

“Mums moves better than me.”

@Nicole said:

“Yaaaassssss momma.”

@nisha&fieka said:

“Now I see where u get your moves from by mummy.”

Man shares cheerful video dancing with his mom: “you’ve put a smile on my face”

Briefly News wrote a story about another Tik Tok user by the name of Victor did not know that he would be brightening so many people's lives simply by posting a lit video of himself and his mother dancing to a popular yanos song.

The dancing app frequenter was hanging out with his lovely mother when he decided to participate in the fan favourite Amapiano challenge.

Briefly News reported that famous DJ Uncle Waffles and rapper Riky Rick previously went viral while doing the very same dance.

Source: Briefly News