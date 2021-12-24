Loved-up couple Nadine and Thabiso have tied the knot in front of family and friends and Mzansi can't get enough of their gorgeous wedding attire

Tsholo Peeters posted a seven-second clip of the couple to TikTok and social media users were blown away by the bride's beauty

South Africans called her blue wedding gown stunning and in the clip she looks like she is floating

A Mzansi couple have had a fairytale wedding and a video of the festivities has gone viral. Image: @tpee5 & thatomakhene/ TikTok

A video of a bride in a stunning blue dress has gotten Mzansi in their feels. A TikTok video which has gone viral sees a bride dancing to traditional music as family and friends surround her.

The clip garnered 369.1K views and 43 comments from peeps online.

The seven-second clip of the couple Thabiso and Nadine was shared by fitness instructor and loving mom Tsholo Peeters with the caption:

“Isn’t she lovely? #ThabisoWedsNadine #Decembervibes #Tpee5.”

Peeps reacted with joy to the video of the ethereal looking bride floating along with her wedding party close behind her.

Savannah Anderson said:

“She is absolutely breathtaking.”

Felicia wrote:

“She's beautiful, I love the theme.”

Yashti Salie said:

“Beautiful bride.”

@user5711391982845 added:

“Beautiful makoti.”

@user8467755000358 reacted:

“Different and beautiful.”

@user4044371401324 said:

“Wow, so beautiful, congratulations.”

@drogba commented:

“Nice 1 buda.”

@mogichatty said:

“Woww, very pretty dress, congrats.”

Jozi couple stuns Mzansi with beautiful wedding photographs: "So perfect and so cool"

Previously, Briefly News wrote about another Mzansi couple who tied the knot and peeps could not get enough of their love story.

The bride, a Johannesburg-based musician, posted several pictures captured at their picturesque ceremony. @YozaMnyanda captioned the post.

“We did it my love! I’m so honoured to get to call you my husband.”

@cnehshuga said:

“Perfect. Congratulations.”

@nomy_mashego said:

“What a beautiful union.”

