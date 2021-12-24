Beautiful Makoti Weds Groom in Stunning Blue Wedding Dress, Wins Mzansi Over
- Loved-up couple Nadine and Thabiso have tied the knot in front of family and friends and Mzansi can't get enough of their gorgeous wedding attire
- Tsholo Peeters posted a seven-second clip of the couple to TikTok and social media users were blown away by the bride's beauty
- South Africans called her blue wedding gown stunning and in the clip she looks like she is floating
A video of a bride in a stunning blue dress has gotten Mzansi in their feels. A TikTok video which has gone viral sees a bride dancing to traditional music as family and friends surround her.
The clip garnered 369.1K views and 43 comments from peeps online.
The seven-second clip of the couple Thabiso and Nadine was shared by fitness instructor and loving mom Tsholo Peeters with the caption:
“Isn’t she lovely? #ThabisoWedsNadine #Decembervibes #Tpee5.”
Peeps reacted with joy to the video of the ethereal looking bride floating along with her wedding party close behind her.
Savannah Anderson said:
“She is absolutely breathtaking.”
Felicia wrote:
“She's beautiful, I love the theme.”
Yashti Salie said:
“Beautiful bride.”
@user5711391982845 added:
“Beautiful makoti.”
@user8467755000358 reacted:
“Different and beautiful.”
@user4044371401324 said:
“Wow, so beautiful, congratulations.”
@drogba commented:
“Nice 1 buda.”
@mogichatty said:
“Woww, very pretty dress, congrats.”
