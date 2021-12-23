Rachel and Siya Kolisi are enjoying their summer holidays in Cape Town and shared photos of their last supper at the beach destination

The picturesque snaps show the family taking a walk on the beach as well as a cool selfie of Rachel in designer black sunnies

Social media users have been enjoying the Kolisis holiday snaps and many have praised Rachel for her savvy summer fashion sense

Rachel Kolisi shared beautiful snaps of her family as their idyllic holiday draws to a close. Image: Rachel Kolisi/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi shared several photos and a video on the last day of the Kolisis big family holiday

The Kolisis have been holidaying in the mother city this December and Rachel took to social media to reveal that their blissful vacay will soon be coming to an end.

In the photos the mother of two is seen dressed in a black cropped top with matching palazzo pants.

She captioned the images:

“Last dinner here, and the sunset was magical. So grateful to have had some downtime with my besties.”

Social media users lapped up the gorgeous images and many praised the proudly South African family.

@layla_kolbe said:

“So happy for ya'll.”

@juaneodendaal76 said:

“Stunning pictures. Love your specs! Who is it from?!”

@phcalhobs said:

“Have a safe trip home and wishing you and your family all the best for a wonderful, blessed and safe Xmas.”

noma.majija reacted:

“Beautiful mom and her curves.”

@christy200447 said:

“Family Kolisi.”

@dynamo_nix reacted:

“Smokin' hot mama.”

@yonela1 said:

“You look stunning.”

@bridgetwilcox17 said:

“Precious family. Where is this Rachel? Looks amazing!”

@cocopudding said:

“Beautiful family and look how regal Siya's brother looks with his stick watching over Kez.”

@Sunnytembani said:

“You look stunning and so happy, and I’m so glad you’ve gotten some good rest, with these precious kiddies. Love you guys.”

Siya Kolisi shares funny photo of Rachel out on holiday, SA has a good laugh

Siya Kolisi brought some light-hearted banter to our social feeds by sharing a funny photo of his beautiful wife Rachel on his Instagram this weekend.

Rachel Kolisi looking lovely on holiday.

In the photo, Rachel is seen posing with a cool hand sign while sporting an old-school-style black hat that had people in tears with laughter!

Siya humorously captioned the photo: Enjoy reading our stories?

“@rachelkolisi What’s going on here, frame one is everything for me.”

The SA rugby star also shared more beautiful photos of his lovely wife at their holiday getaway in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News