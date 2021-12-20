Siya Kolisi shared a funny photo of his wife Rachel striking a comical pose in an old school-style hat this weekend

The cute photo posted on Siya's Instagram gave social media users a good laugh over the weekend

The rugby star also shared more lovely photos of his wife from their family vacation in Cape Town

Siya Kolisi brought some light-hearted banter to our social feeds by sharing a funny photo of his beautiful wife Rachel on his Instagram this weekend.

Rachel Kolisi is seen sporting an old school black hat with her cute summer outfit during a family vacation Image: @siyakolisi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Rachel is seen posing with a cool hand sign while sporting an old-school-style black hat that had people in tears with laughter!

Siya humorously captioned the photo:

“@rachelkolisi What’s going on here, frame one is everything for me.”

The SA rugby star also shared more beautiful photos of his lovely wife at their holiday getaway in Cape Town.

The Kolisis are living their best life and Mzansi is loving it. Here are some of their comments:

@lauren_she_hulk commented:

"You guys are so real. I love it."

@mb_amii said:

"Loving the vacay outfits."

@sunnytembani reacted:

"She looks hawwwtt!"

@hannahsadiki said:

"My beautiful and strong lady."

@koketsokekanasenona reacted:

"Mara Siya! WHya are you doing this to Rachie."

@ndix100 commented:

“It’s called Influencing! You wouldn’t understand lad.”

Kolisis' Mother City vacay leaves Mzansi in their feels

Briefly News previously reported on the Kolisis signalling the start of summer with a family beach snap that left social media users envious.

The photo shared by Rachel Kolisi shows the entire family enjoying lunch on the beach while on holiday.

Siya, Nicholas, Keziah and an unknown woman can be seen eating lunch at a white table while Rachel snaps the pic.

Source: Briefly.co.za