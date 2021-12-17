Proud Parents to Be Dumi Mkokstad and ZiphozeNkosi Share 10 Gender Reveal Pics

Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad and his wife ZiphozNkosi have posted 10 stunning gender-reveal snaps

The young couple took the pics next to a lot of pink balloons and a few blue balloons, which left people guessing the gender of their baby

Many people on their timeline assumed that the award-winning star and his boo are expecting a baby girl

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Ziphoze Nkosi Nzimande took to social media recently to share their gender-reveal snaps.

Dumi Mkokstad and ZiphozeNkosi are expecting a baby. Image: @dr_ziphozenkosi

Source: Instagram

The happy couple took 10 stunning pics next to blue and pink balloons. They did not share whether they are expecting a boy or girl. ZiphozeNkosi captioned her Instagram post:

"What hubby and I will always do is dance! Kukuhle noma kukubi (In good times & bad times) The joy of the Lord is our strength. #genderreveal #babynzimande #lenanizulu"

Their fans took to her comment section to congratulate them on the pregnancy while some assumed that they're expecting a baby girl.

sibu_maphosa said:

"The way I’m so excited kodwa."

nokubonga_shange wrote:

"Soooo happy for you babe."

zanelise_events commented:

"Congratulations and stay blessed, beautiful couple."

zintlewiki_tembani said:

"It’s definitely a girl."

mumsie_ndlovu wrote:

"It’s a baby girl. Congratulations."

mandisa8685 added:

"I don't know if you know how much I love you guys."

