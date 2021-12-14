Vusi Nova Shares Loved Up Snaps with Bae, Pens Sweet Birthday Message

Vusi Nova has penned a sweet message in celebration of his bae's birthday this Tuesday, 14 December

The singer also shared loved-up snap of himself and his girlfriend along with the heart-melting message

The Shuku Shuku hitmaker's fans took to his timeline to help him wish his gorgeous Tumi a fabulous birthday

Vusi Nova has penned a sweet message in celebration of his bae's birthday. The singer took to social media to media to ask his followers and friends to help him wish Tumi a fabulous day on Tuesday, 14 December.

Vusi Nova's bae Tumi is celebrating her birthday this Tuesday. Image: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

In the sweet message he posted on his official Instagram account, the Shuku Shuku hitmaker told his boo how much he adores her. He also shared stunning baed-up snaps along with his post.

According to ZAlebs, Vusi Nova or SNova added:

"Always remember that you are braver than you believe, Stronger than you think, more beautiful than you imagine and certainly loved more than you know. I love you."

Peeps took to his comment section to help him wish Tumi the happiest of birthdays. Check out some of their comments below:

tandzilesimelanes said:

"Talk of natural beauty, happy birthday to her."

nells470 wrote:

"Happy birthday girl, have a blessed day."

mlabajacqueline wrote:

"Happy birthday to you @snobwithablog. More life, more money, less drama."

ips_g commented:

"Happy birthday to her, she is just too beautiful."

makhumalo_87 said:

"She’s gorgeous, oh my!"

khanyi_mike added:

"Our Snobie @30. @vusinova1 please spoil our snob."

Peeps question if S in SNova stands for Somizi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi peeps took to social media to share their reactions to Vusi Nova's new Amapiano name, SNova. At the time, the singer was preparing to drop his yanos single titled Shuku Shuku.

Tweeps reacted hilariously to the star's new name with some questioning if the S in front of the new name stands for Somizi. Somizi and Vusi Nova are BFF's and many peeps have for a long time been alleging that they're dating.

Peeps shared hilarious reactions to the name when Vusi revealed it online. Oe of them @Obrian_Makwela wrote:

"Vusi Nova changing his name to S'Nova is a bit suspicious. Is the 'S' for S-curl or Somizi?"

