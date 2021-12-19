“God Bless Your Union’: SA Celebrates Beautiful Couple on Their Wedding Day

A lovely local couple have wowed the internet after heading online to share pics from their wedding day

The stunning newlyweds posed on an empty field and the black and white pictures were really captivating

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their congratulatory messages with the newlyweds

An incredibly stunning local couple has wowed Mzansi after sharing pics from their wedding day on social media. The pretty pair clearly come from two very different worlds but have found love through it all and definitely stole South Africa's heart.

A lovely local couple has wowed the internet after heading online to share pics from their wedding day.

, the new hubby @msizijames shared the wonderful pictures.

"He who finds a wife finds favour with God. Ladies and Gentlemen Mr and Mrs James Madinane," he captioned the post along with a big red heart.

Peeps were really feeling the love and took to the comments to share their reactions:

@MARKNAIDOO1 said:

"Congratulations brother. May the Lord grant you an Eternity of Happiness and Joy."

@Siyendane_Mo said:

"Congratulations on the marriage."

@NginguBusi said:

"One thing I like is the forehead kiss. It sends me shem and the hubby understands the assignment."

@3rdRealm said:

"He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22 NIV. Congratulations to you guys."

@CB_Nkwana said:

"May GOD bless your union"

