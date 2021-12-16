The Best of The Soft Life: Woman Shares Spousal Bonus in Cute Post, Peeps are Overjoyed
- A young South African woman Cikida Gcali-Mabusela shared a Twitter post of her salary increase from her husband
- She shared an email screenshot detailing the 35% CTC increase based on her hard work and efforts for the year
- In the email her husband shares how he loves and appreciates her and commends her on a job well done and people are here for it
A young wife is living her best soft life and Mzansi is here for it. The beautiful Cikida Gcali-Mabusela (@MrsMabs_) took to Twitter to share her spousal bonus and increase letter from her husband.
In the shared screenshot, is an email to her from her husband “Mr Biibs”, informing her that 35% of CTC (cost to company) will be paid as her bonus before Christmas as a token of appreciation for all her efforts this year.
“You’ve done a remarkable job and keep going my love (I love you dearly),” reads the email.
The post reads:
Reacting to the sweet post, peeps gushed in adoration:
@MushaphiFC said:
"This is Beautiful, so can't wait to reach this stage with my Fiance. What women don't tell other women is that this stage is reached from patience n endurance, even if we have money when you meet us, This Level is Earned!"
@Ophemesteng asked:
"What did you say to Jesus (can you please DM me your prayer word for word) for you to be blessed like this."
@Si_Lungile shared:
"@God we note what you are doing for other children and we ask this in your name. Amen."
@Lee_Mthi reacted:
"Lord, I see what you’ve done for others and I need the same for me. this is amazing"
@sweetluv0 reacted:
"When he said a token of my appreciation for all your efforts"
@Boikgabiso also asked:
"Yall hiring?"
In related matrimony bliss news, Briefly News reported on woman causing havoc in the social media space after posting a video as she welcomed cows as proof of lobola. The woman can be seen glowing with a beautiful smile and she is spotted next to a trailer.
The stunning woman’s video is circulating on TikTok and it has attracted some serious comments. Briefly News looks at the video where the woman plays Dj Zinhle’s song, Siyabonga.
It’s a hilarious post and many ladies say they even took their lobola cows inside the house and some say they even slept in the kraal with the cattle.
