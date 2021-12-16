A young South African woman Cikida Gcali-Mabusela shared a Twitter post of her salary increase from her husband

She shared an email screenshot detailing the 35% CTC increase based on her hard work and efforts for the year

In the email her husband shares how he loves and appreciates her and commends her on a job well done and people are here for it

A young wife is living her best soft life and Mzansi is here for it. The beautiful Cikida Gcali-Mabusela (@MrsMabs_) took to Twitter to share her spousal bonus and increase letter from her husband.

Cikida Gcali-Mabusela has Mzansi beaming after sharing a post of her spousal bonus from her husband on Twitter. Image: @MrsMabs_ / Twitter and @MrsMabs_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the shared screenshot, is an email to her from her husband “Mr Biibs”, informing her that 35% of CTC (cost to company) will be paid as her bonus before Christmas as a token of appreciation for all her efforts this year.

“You’ve done a remarkable job and keep going my love (I love you dearly),” reads the email.

The post reads:

Reacting to the sweet post, peeps gushed in adoration:

@MushaphiFC said:

"This is Beautiful, so can't wait to reach this stage with my Fiance. What women don't tell other women is that this stage is reached from patience n endurance, even if we have money when you meet us, This Level is Earned!"

@Ophemesteng asked:

"What did you say to Jesus (can you please DM me your prayer word for word) for you to be blessed like this."

@Si_Lungile shared:

"@God we note what you are doing for other children and we ask this in your name. Amen."

@Lee_Mthi reacted:

"Lord, I see what you’ve done for others and I need the same for me. this is amazing"

@sweetluv0 reacted:

"When he said a token of my appreciation for all your efforts"

@Boikgabiso also asked:

"Yall hiring?"

