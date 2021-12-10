South African ladies and gents are seriously delighted for one woman who just received lobola price in a form of cows

The TikTok user headed to her social media space and bragged about the cattle, saying it’s the proof of payment

Some people are sharing their lobola stories and say they even slept in the kraal with their cows in disbelief

A local woman is causing havoc in the social media space after posting a video as she welcomed cows as proof of lobola. The woman can be seen glowing with a beautiful smile and she is spotted next to a trailer.

The stunning woman’s video is circulating on Tik and it has attracted some serious comments. Briefly News looks at the video where the woman plays Dj Zinhle’s song, Siyabonga.

Many South Africans can relate to the story because men are expecting their 13th cheques as the year draws to a close, many women will now turn to become makotis. It’s a hilarious post and many ladies say they even took their lobola cows inside the house and some say they even slept in the kraal with the cattle. She wrote on the timeline:

"#siyabonga #djzinhle #lobolafinalisation #bride #christiantiktok Asante Jesu ✅. Siyabonga - DJ Zinhle & Black Motion & Kabza De Small & Nokwazi.”

South Africans are happy for a local lady who received lobola cows. Image: @RoseofSharon7/UGC

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@DjZinhle said:

“Love this”

Solohnkoc said:

“Impilo yesocial media, soyicela ivuthiwe.”

@NonieZikhali said:

“Mina ngalotsholwa ngayolala esbayeni. Nkosiyami."

@User21034 said:

“Proof of payment.”

@Rebecca said:

“I love what I’m seeing, congratulations.”

@HappinessBulunga said:

“Congratulations, this is beautiful.”

@Megan said:

“Congratulations.”

@PM_CosmeticsBT said:

“Proof of what."

@Thenji said:

“Wow, congrats.”

@Mimmie said:

“And you look happy, congratulations.”

@SZanele Kayla said:

“Helele, congratulations mama."

@User1930 said:

“Girl black cow eyamadlozi ke leyo, anyway congratulations.”

@ZamazuzuJobe said:

“Wee ezami ngahlala nazo endlini. Congratulations.”

@SsdieSadie said:

“Nice one.”

