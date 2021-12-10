South African social media users are once again admiring Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s child, Lesedi

Khune’s little girl is seen in a viral post as she is relaxing with her mother, Sphelele Makhunga, at home

There are positive reactions to the cute snap and Briefly News selected a few saying the couple is so inspirational

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, dropped yet another cool snap with her child. The net-minder’s wife says her little girl, Lesedi, can’t stop admiring her mom.

Looking at the snap, the lady is chilling in a stylish outfit at home as they relax on a big couch at their home. Makhunga is busy posing for a camera and the baby is focusing on her mom.

Lesedi is unaware of what is taking place but the only thing she knows is that Lesedi is madly in love with her stunning mother. As usual, the picture is receiving positive remarks on Instagram.

Kaizer Chiefs return to training after staff tested positive for Covid-19

Ahe child’s father may still be out of action as her club is facing some turbulent times as they are yet to play in the DStv Premiership since beating Swallows FC last month.

The Soweto giants suffered a massive blow last week then they announced that some of their staff members tested positive for the raging coronavirus pandemic. They missed matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

The post reads:

@Connydacious said:

“Baby.”

@Ntuthukosiyabonga397 said:

“Uyakhula ushanazz.”

@Smangaaries said:

“Your blessings.”

@Phumingidi said:

"Awwww my sdudla esihlezi sihleka.”

@Nomsa2682 said:

“Sedi grown up fast looking Beautiful.”

@Akhonakhumalo said:

“Awwww mommy.”

@Tshepimoremedi said:

“Le bantle gore.”

@Mxolisindlazi said:

“Mami32, nice one.”

@Lebogangzwezwe said:

“Angisanithandi ndzeee Nino Sbutu.”

@Mantsebompiti said:

“You and your husband are always giving me chills. I mean you guys make every woman envy you. You’re my favourite human.”

