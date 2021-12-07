“Congrats Rivho”: Hardworking Woman Inspires Peeps, Buys Brand New Stylish Car

Rivhoniswani Nematshema has inspired her social media followers after investing in a brand new car as a reward for hard work

The Venda-speaking woman says she just rewarded herself with a Hyundai Grand i10 and shared her story online

Many Twitter users are happy for her and Briefly News selects many encouraging comments from Twitter users

Rivhoniswani Nematshema has wowed her social media followers after buying herself a brand new car. The hard-working lady says she is so happy she managed to bless herself.

Rivhoniswani bought a new Hyundai Grand i10 and headed to her social media page to gush about her latest achievement. The Venda-speaking lady is receiving positive comments for her accomplishment and Briefly News looks at the courageous remarks.

The elegant woman will definitely spend her festive season in style and will enjoy a ride with her friends and family. The woman from the beautiful Limpopo province is a real inspiration to her followers and some are already asking for a lift this December.

Looking at some specifications, the car comes with a 1.0L 3 Cylinder Petrol engine, 5-speed manual transmission. It also has an infotainment system with Apple Carplay/Android Auto. The Grand i10 will afford this young lady with integrated audio and Bluetooth controls.

She wrote on Twitter:

“New 2021 Hyundai grand i10 for the girl... am so happy.”

Rivhniswani Nematshema has seriously inspired her social media followers. Image: @RNematshema/Twitter

The post reads:

@Khuliso_Neels said:

“Congratulations Rivho.”

@MagadzeRendani said:

“Congratulations.”

@LKidio said:

“Congratulations, babe. Enjoy your ride.”

@Siphungule said:

“Congratulations.”

@MsRofhiwa said:

“Congratulations baby wanga.”

@KatlegoMerafe said:

“Congrats, safe kilos.”

@HumbulaniNtsie1 said:

“Congratulations... hombela namedziwa.”

@Lithapelo_Dee said:

“I congratulate you.”

