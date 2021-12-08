South Africans are once again feeling inspired by a local woman who was accepted to do her Honours degree next year

Gosii Moeti has shared a letter from varsity and she will study for honours in the Industrial and Organisational Psychology programme

Social media users are delighted and are now congratulating the stunning lady on ending 2021 on a high

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Stunning Gosii Moeti has been admitted to university to further her studies and do an Honours degree. The woman went to Twitter to post a letter and shared her inspiring story.

The young lady will do her Honours in the Industrial and Organisational Psychology programme and she has been provisionally accepted. The varsity official who wrote the letter said she will revert to her and send all the Honours programmes.

Mzansi is now delighted for the Tshwane-based woman and they are sharing their congratulatory messages with her.

Although it remains unclear which university the lady will be attending in the 2022 academic year, some peeps say the lecturers are friendly and Gosii deserves an opportunity to further her studies. She wrote on her timeline:

“Look at God!”

Gosii Moeti has been admitted to do her Honours degree in 2022. Image: @GosiiMoeti/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Mabule_Sam said:

“Eeeeey this is dope I remember when I got the same email for my Honours in Industrial Psychology, I had sleepless nights. Ey, that's a good programme.”

@MetjahTebogo said:

“Congratulations.”

@MnguniTJhudu said:

“God's plan. Congratulations on the offer.”

@Mohlomi555 said:

“Congratulations my sister. Glory be to God.”

@Michaelmike211 said:

“Congratulations queen. God bless more.”

@Inga_Mbiks said:

“Congratulations, the lecturers are also amazing.”

@BantobetseKim said:

“Ending the year on a high note.”

@TaeloMothogwane said:

“God is great. Congratulations, Gosi.”

@Thabiie_Thabs said:

“A huge congratulations.”

@Momulaudzi said:

“Congratulations Gosii, God is soo great.”

@Nthabiie_ said:

“Congratulations hun.”

Mzansi reacts to 'queen’ bagging medical degree from UCT

Checking a similar piece on education, Briefly News wrote that Caroline Chikomba, 23, who can only be described as a formidable combination of beauty and brains left social media users in their feels after she revealed she had bagged her medical degree.

Ms Chikomba, who hails originally from Zimbabwe, completed her matric at Parklands College and enrolled at UCT in 2016 to pursue her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) studies.

Tweeps sent her massive love in response to her post on various social media platforms.

Source: Briefly.co.za