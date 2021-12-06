Caroline Chikomba, 23, began her studies in medicine at the University of the Cape Town in 2016.

This year, Ms Chikomba completed her final year at medical school and shared her joy on social media.

Tweeps on various social media platforms showered Ms Chikomba, who is originally, from Zimbabwe with praise and adoration.

Final year medical student at UCT Caroline Chikomba received messages of congratulations from tweeps who reacted to her bagging her medical degree. Images: Caroline Chikomba/ Instagram

Caroline Chikomba, 23, who can only be described as a formidable combination of beauty and brains left social media users in their feels after she revealed she had bagged her medical degree.

Ms Chikomba, who hails originally from Zimbabwe, completed her matric at Parklands College and enrolled at UCT in 2016 to pursue her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) studies.

Tweeps sent her massive love in response to her post on various social media platforms.

@tapemango said: "Congrats Doc, you have done well! I owe you a stethoscope!!"

@setumadi said: "Yaaaas, congratulations baby!"

@BandTwisty reacted: "Congratulations babes!!! Super proud of you!"

On Instagram, lolz_maqubela reacted: "Continuing to prove why you are hottie (read: baddie) of our class..."

@minenhle_nene wrote: "It’s something about beautiful black queens doing the most. Congratulations!"

What are the admission requirements to study medicine at UCT 2021?

Are you looking to apply to UCT for medicine and other related courses?

Briefly News reported that the UCT Medicine department has invested a lot in terms of facilities to ensure that they produce the best doctors according to standards. Below are the UCT requirements for medicine.

What are the marks needed to become a doctor in South Africa? According to the SA education curriculum, to get into university, a matriculation endorsement containing an admission point score is required. This score varies in different institutions according to courses. Below are the requirements for medicine in the UCT online application 2021.

The Faculty of Health Sciences in UCT receives an exceptionally high volume of applications for a limited number of places. Most of the applications are of a very high standard, so the competition for places is significant. Meeting the minimum criteria is no guarantee for acceptance to study in your chosen programme.

To be eligible for consideration, you must have passed certain school subjects at specific minimum performance levels. You must have obtained a minimum overall Admission Points Score (APS1) of 450.

