A Twitter user left Saffas awe-struck after sharing images of an extravagant traditional wedding ceremony

The images show the bride wearing her bridal hat, known as isicholo, and fully covered in a blanket of R100 cash notes

Online users had a lot to say on the post, which reveals that there was more than one cash blanket at the event, believed to be umkhehlo

South African social media users were taken aback after viewing images of how a young bride was celebrated at her traditional matrimonial ceremony.

Images from the event were shared on Twitter by user @MatsileMohau and show the woman wearing her bridal hat, known as isicholo, and fully covered in a blanket of R100 cash notes. Other images also show other cash blankets during the ceremony.

Saffas were left with many questions and comments in response to a flashy traditional ceremony. Image: @MatsileMohau/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Although it is not clear what traditional event this was exactly, it appears to be umkhehlo, instead of a lobola ceremony as indicated by @MatsileMohau.

According to Lobola Documentary Film, umkhehlo is a Zulu traditional pre-wedding ceremony. The ceremony is done for a woman who is about to get married and takes place after Lobola has been paid. Through this ceremony, she is basically saying "goodbye" to her family.

The groom buys the cow for the ceremony and the woman is showered with money and other gifts. She also wears the cow fat, called umhlwehlwe.

Others have called it the Zulu Bridal Shower or the Traditional Engagement ceremony.

Cyber citizens were gathered in the comments to share their 2 cents on what they thought of the flashy affair on Twitter:

@Lukay_TheLast01 responded:

“Gents really never learn, do they?”

@presh_rabbit replied:

“Uthwele lo.”

@unirokster shared:

“Well this can never be "Lobola Ceremony" it's either umshado or umkhehlo between the two.”

@Kabelo_WeSK said:

“Damn he stole my idea‍♂️.”

@Vuyokazi__ commented:

“This blanket will solve half of my life problems .”

@VeeSunflower_ reacted:

“Husband, Wife, partner whoever you are. Copy and paste!!”

@Sillydrive wrote:

“#mood My current problems need such a blanket.

I am sending this tweet to my husband.

Udlalile ngam labhuti ethi uyandithanda kanti lukhona olunje?!!!!”

